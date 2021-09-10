We keep on finding several products on sale at Amazon.com. The latest ones to join the list are the SENNHEISER Momentum 3 wireless headphones that are currently getting a very compelling 38 percent discount, meaning that you can grab a pair for just $248 and you will score $151.95 savings. These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling, auto on/off, Smart Pause functionality, and Smart Control app.

If you’re looking for other options, you can check out the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear headphones that are currently selling for $168 after a $32 discount. These are a great option if you have small ears. Otherwise, you will start to feel a bit uncomfortable after a couple of hours; trust me, I have a pair. But if you don’t plan on wearing them for prolonged periods of time, you will be just fine. They feature up to 41 hours of battery life, crusher adjustable sensory bass, and more. And if you go for the Chill Grey color option, you can get them for as low as $159.10.

Moving on to the latest Apple Watch Series 6, we find that the 40mm model with a RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band is getting an $80 discount on its GPS-only variant, which leaves it up for grabs at just $319. Go for the larger 44mm model with the same RED style and enjoy the same $80 discount, which means you can get yours for $349. Other color options, such as the 40mm GPS-only Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band, sell for $329, so you have several options to choose from. And suppose you want the previous generation Apple Watch Series 5. In that case, you can get one for $408.74 on its 44mm model with a Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band, after a $20 discount, or wait until the launch of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which may help us see better deals.