Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless headphones are currently 50 percent off!

Thanksgiving is now over, but don’t let that stop you from being grateful for everything in your life. We can also be thankful for the latest Black Friday deals that are currently available. For instance, the amazing Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones are currently receiving a whipping 50 percent discount that will score you $100 savings, which also means that you can pick up a pair for $100. And it doesn’t matter which color variant you go for since savings are being applied across the board.

The Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones feature active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery, fast charging via USB-C, a virtual assistant button that will help you call up the Google Assistant or Siri, and a foldable design to help you carry them anywhere you go. Upon purchase, you will receive a new pair of wireless headphones, an audio and USB-C charging cable, a carry case, plus the necessary literature to get you started with your new pair of Sennheiser HD 450BT.

Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones Sennheiser’s HD 450BT Wireless Headphones will deliver fantastic sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and a foldable device that will help you to take them anywhere you go

However, those aren’t the only Sennheiser headphones on sale, as you can also opt for the Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds that are currently going for $99 if you pick up the white color variant. The Black option will cost you $100. Either way, you would be saving more than $30 upon purchase, and you will receive a pair of small earphones with passive noise cancelation, customizable touch controls, bass boost, IPX4 rating, and 27-hour battery life when you have your carrying case around.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a bit more expensive, as they go for $190 in white or $193 in Black. The best savings will almost get you a $110 discount, but you will still receive active noise cancelation, smart pause, customizable touch control, and a 28-hour battery life when you pick up a pair of these amazing earbuds.