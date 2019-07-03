Android

Senior U.S. official: Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted

Contents

Even though, over the weekend, President Trump said that Huawei can purchase U.S. technology again, a statement later clarified by a White House official, Huawei is still waiting for a nod on moving forward from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Instead, a senior U.S. official told the Department’s enforcement staff that China’s Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted, Reuters reports.

The information came in the form of a letter seen by Reuters, written by John Sonderman, Deputy Director of the Office of Export Enforcement, in the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. With regards to all license applications requested by Huawei, Sonderman instructs the teams to flag accordingly as “this party is on the Entity List. Evaluate the associated license review policy under part 744“. He also called for the “presumption of denial” licensing policy on said applications.

According to the report, this particular letter was the only guidance enforcement officials received after Trump’s statement.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Reuters
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones
Tags
Huawei, News
,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.