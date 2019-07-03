Senior U.S. official: Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted

Even though, over the weekend, President Trump said that Huawei can purchase U.S. technology again, a statement later clarified by a White House official, Huawei is still waiting for a nod on moving forward from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Instead, a senior U.S. official told the Department’s enforcement staff that China’s Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted, Reuters reports.

The information came in the form of a letter seen by Reuters, written by John Sonderman, Deputy Director of the Office of Export Enforcement, in the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. With regards to all license applications requested by Huawei, Sonderman instructs the teams to flag accordingly as “this party is on the Entity List. Evaluate the associated license review policy under part 744“. He also called for the “presumption of denial” licensing policy on said applications.

According to the report, this particular letter was the only guidance enforcement officials received after Trump’s statement.