OnePlus has promised to provide four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches for select Android devices starting in 2023.

OnePlus today announced that it will start offering four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security patches for select smartphones beginning in 2023. The company, as per a post on its community forum, currently offers only three years of major Android OS updates and four years of security updates for its flagship products, including the latest OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T.

This will now be bumped to four years of major Oxygen OS updates and five years of security patches with devices launching in 2023. The first smartphone to benefit from the improved Android update will reportedly be the OnePlus 11 (or OnePlus 11 Pro, whatever the company ends up calling it), which is said to be launching soon. The company has already unveiled that the OnePlus 11 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

OnePlus says that OxygenOS, which has been the subject of criticism by OnePlus users mainly due to its merger with ColorOS, is an "integral part" of the company. With more users keeping their devices for longer periods of time, the company is doing "everything" to offer that possibility, and the new Android update policy is a step in the same direction.

In addition to revealing the improved Android update policy, OnePlus also revealed that it has started working on OxygenOS 13.1 update. The company shared that the OxygenOS 13.1 update expected to launch globally in the first half of 2023, and it will provide further improvements to the user experience and features that the OxyegnOS 13 brought.

