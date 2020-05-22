Motorola RAZR

Motorola Razr (2019), the first phone from the company received mixed reviews. Now, Moto is reportedly planning to introduce its successor soon.

Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson appeared on Reframed Tech podcast on May 20. Around the 18 minute mark, he said, “There’s a new generation coming out.. there’s one in September I think.”

He again mentions a “generation two” Razr around the 42 minutes mark.

The Motorola Razr (2019) brought a unique foldable design and the nostalgia factor. However, it included mid-tier specifications, screen/ design issues, and a high asking price.

It will be interesting to see if Motorola uses the same design language or goes for a different take for its second foldable phone. If it is indeed launching in September, we expect more rumors coming in the upcoming months.

