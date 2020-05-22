Motorola RAZR

Motorola Razr (2019), the first phone from the company received mixed reviews. Now, Moto is reportedly planning to introduce its successor soon.

Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson appeared on Reframed Tech podcast on May 20. Around the 18 minute mark, he said, “There’s a new generation coming out.. there’s one in September I think.”

He again mentions a “generation two” Razr around the 42 minutes mark.

The Motorola Razr (2019) brought a unique foldable design and the nostalgia factor. However, it included mid-tier specifications, screen/ design issues, and a high asking price.

It will be interesting to see if Motorola uses the same design language or goes for a different take for its second foldable phone. If it is indeed launching in September, we expect more rumors coming in the upcoming months.

You May Also Like
OnePlus 7T
OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 7, 7T series brings May Android security patch
Now you can view call recording in call history.
HUAWEI logo
US takes another step to block HUAWEI’s global chip supply, China warns of retaliation
China warns it will put US companies such as Apple and Qualcomm on its very own Entity List, and will also launch investigations as a retaliatory measure.
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A
Watch the Realme Narzo 10, 10A launch event here
The event starts at 12:30 PM IST.