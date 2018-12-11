Samsung pushing out second Galaxy Note9 Android Pie beta update

Exactly one week ago, Samsung started pushing out the first beta of the Android Pie-based One UI to Galaxy Note9 devices. Today, a second beta is going out for the same phone, according to several reports. The software version is N960FXXU2ZRL6, and is apparently available in all countries and regions where the beta program operates.

The changelog is rather long, which is always a good thing, especially if we’re talking about bug fixes. You can see the entire list in the image below, but you should rest assured that the most annoying bugs have been squashed. These include freezing of the Dialer app, autofill not working, YouTube app closing when you enter the recent apps screen, as well as response delays during calls, Data Roaming not working, etc.

Expect the download to be around 550MB (553.88MB exactly) and you can check for its existence by going to Settings, Software update, and if you see it, just hit the Download and install button. This is what you should expect: