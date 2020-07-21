We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come to fix some of the shortcomings of its predecessor. According to recent information, the device will include a feature found in the Galaxy Z Flip, one that should’ve been included in the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.

New information has surfaced concerning the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. According to @MaxWinebach, the device will include a 6.23-inch cover display. Said display will now serve as a viewfinder for the rear camera when the device is open, meaning that it will help users take selfies with the primary camera while getting a live preview in the cover of the device.

A similar feature was already introduced in the Galaxy Z Flip, even though its tiny display provided limited usability. In contrast, the larger display in the Fold 2 would be helpful in taking great wide-angle selfies.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like
iQOO’s 120W FlashCharge tech can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 15 minutes
iQoo says the 120W FlashCharge technology can juice up a 4,000mAh battery from 0-to 50% mark in just 5 minutes, while is pretty darn amazing.
Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 9 is arriving in India on July 20
Redmi Note 9 offers four rear cameras, an FHD+ display flaunting a punch-hole design and MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G85 SoC, all under a $199 budget.
Red Magic 5S
Nubia Red Magic 5S to sport LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage
Nubia confirmed the arrival of its new phone recently. The brand will…