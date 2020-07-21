It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come to fix some of the shortcomings of its predecessor. According to recent information, the device will include a feature found in the Galaxy Z Flip, one that should’ve been included in the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.

New information has surfaced concerning the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. According to @MaxWinebach, the device will include a 6.23-inch cover display. Said display will now serve as a viewfinder for the rear camera when the device is open, meaning that it will help users take selfies with the primary camera while getting a live preview in the cover of the device.

So the Z Flip 5G firmware went live around… 3 weeks ago (thanks for posting it early Samsung :p)



Here are a few discoveries I found: — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 18, 2020

A similar feature was already introduced in the Galaxy Z Flip, even though its tiny display provided limited usability. In contrast, the larger display in the Fold 2 would be helpful in taking great wide-angle selfies.

Source SamMobile