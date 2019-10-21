Seamlessly transfer files between iOS devices with this app — now 77% off

iOS Device Manager

The Apple ecosystem is a truly revolutionary approach to integrating technology. All iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks possess incredibly intuitive interfaces with seamless integration between devices. Take this flawless design one step further with the iMazing iOS Device Manager: Universal License for Mac & Windows.

Known as the Swiss Army Knife of Apple device management, iMazing Device Manager allows you to easily transfer data between any iOS device. This includes any app documents, data, or media files. All transfers can be conducted via USB or wirelessly over the internet. iMazing also allows you to print text messages and add specific songs to your iPhone without even jailbreaking it.

Manage all of your iOS backups with iMazing iOS Device Manager: Universal License for Mac & Windows. At 77% off, access to this 5-star device manager is yours for just $19.99!

 

iMazing iOS Device Manager: Universal License for Mac & Windows – $19.99

by Christopher Jin

