Want to protect your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus display from scratches? Here are the best screen protectors on the market to choose from.

iPhone 14 is Apple's latest entry-level flagship. While it offers (mostly) the same features as the last year's iPhone 13, it comes with meaningful improvements such as Emergency SOS via Satellite and Car Crash Detection. iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, offers a totally new form factor, bringing the big 6.7-inch display size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, all while keeping a low price of $899.

If you recently decided to get yourself an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, you might be on the lookout for some protection to ensure it lasts you for quite a while. Thus, in this article, we have listed some of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus to ensure you're able to keep that screen spotless for a long time.

Best iPhone 14 Screen Protectors

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Spigen Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 offers 9H hardness for maximum protection. It comes with an oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance. The package includes an auto-alignment installation kit and two tempered glass sets. View at Amazon

OtterBox AMPLIFY Screen Protector for iPhone 14 OtterBox's screen protector for iPhone 14 features anti-scratch technology and drop protection from drops up to 6 feet. In addition, the screen protector also features blue light protection that protects your eyes from harmful blue light waves. The company also provides lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

QHOHQ Screen Protector for iPhone 14 The QHOHQ screen protector for iPhone 14 offers 9H Hardness and a 2.5D rounded corner design. The company claims that the screen protector offers 6-foot drop protection. In addition to tempered glass, the company also bundles three camera lens protector in the box. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield for Apple iPhone 14 The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ screen protector for iPhone 14 features 3x shatter resistance and Ion Matrix technology to defend your smartphone against drops, dings, and scratches. It also features oil-resistant technology that hides fingerprints from your screen. View at Amazon

ESR Tempered-Glass for iPhone 14 ESR Armorite is one of the best affordable screen protectors for the iPhone 14. Not only does it feature 33-lb impact resistance, but it also comes with an installation kit for easy installation. The screen protector also features an oleophobic coating that keeps smudges away from your screen. View at Amazon

Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 14 With the Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector, your iPhone 14 will not only be protected from scratches, scrapes, and falls, but also from prying eyes. Besides the screen protectors, there are three camera protectors in the package. View at Amazon

amFilm OneTouch Screen Protector for iPhone 14 If you're looking for a cheap and reliable screen protector for your iPhone 14, then AmFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass is one of the best options out there. It features an oleophobic coating that reduces smudges. The company also bundles two camera lens protectors in the box. View at Amazon

Belkin UltraGlass for iPhone 14 There are many great screen protectors to choose from, but Belkin's UltraGlass tempered glass is one of the best for the iPhone 14. Not only does the tempered glass offer best-in-class screen protection, but it also comes with an antimicrobial coating that protects it from harmful bacteria. View at Amazon

Supershieldz Screen Protector for iPhone 14 The Supershieldz tempered glass comes with a 9H hardness rating for the best protection for your iPhone 14 display. It even features an oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprints and smudges. Even though it's cheap, Supershieldz bundles with two tempered glass protectors along with easy installation kits, so you don't miss anything. View at Amazon

Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 The Caseology screen protector offers a perfect balance of price and features. Not only does it offer best-in-class screen protection, but it also comes with a Screen Auto-alignment Frame in the box for easy installation. This tempered glass works perfectly with Caseology cases. View at Amazon

Best iPhone 14 Plus Screen Protectors

Spigen Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 Plus Not only does this tempered glass works perfectly with Spigen cases, but it also offers 9H hardness for maximum protection. It comes with an oleophobic coating for smudge resistance. The package includes an auto-alignment installation kit and two tempered glass sets. View at Amazon

Ferilinso Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus If you're looking for an affordable iPhone 14 Plus screen protector, then we recommend using the Ferilinso tempered glass. It offers 10 feet drop protection as well as a camera protector that is made out of 9H glass. View at Amazon

Ailun Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus The Ailun Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus not only protects your iPhone from drops and scratches but also from prying eyes. This screen protector is designed to reduce sweat and oil residue from fingerprints thanks to a clear hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating. View at Amazon

amFilm OneTouch for iPhone 14 Plus amFilm screen protector features 9H hardness and scratch resistance. The zero bubble technology ensures no bubbles appear while installing the screen protector. This is one of the most value-for-money screen protector for iPhone 14 Plus. View at Amazon

Belkin Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus Belkin's UltraGlass tempered glass is one of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition to providing the best screen protection, the tempered glass also comes with an antimicrobial coating to keep harmful bacteria at bay. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass for iPhone 14 Plus The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass screen protector for iPhone 14 Plus features 5x shatter resistance. As a bonus, it has anti-microbial properties that guard it against odor-causing bacteria and microorganism degradation. The company also includes EZ Apply Installation frame in the package. View at Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus With the 9H hardness rating, the Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector gives your device the most protection against scratches, bumps, and scuffs. Besides an easy installation kit, you also get an adhesive liquid for filling up original scratches. View at Amazon

Mothca Matte Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus If you're looking for a screen protector for your iPhone 14 Plus that offers a matte finish, then it's worth taking a look at Motcha's offering. Not only does it provide a matte finish and 9H screen hardness, but it also provides a clear HD view. The screen protector is also 2.5D rounded towards the edge giving it a smooth touch feeling. View at Amazon

Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 Plus The Snap Fit Screen protector from Caseology offers a perfect blend of features and price. In addition to offering top-notch screen protection for your iPhone 14 Plus, this tempered glass comes with a Screen Auto-alignment Frame that makes installation easy. It is compatible with Caseology cases as well. View at Amazon

Which iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus Screen Protector should you buy?

The lists above comprise some of the most popular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors, but if you still need help choosing one, here are some of our recommendations.

If you already own a case from Spigen or Caseology, then we recommend you to go with their screen protection offerings since they will play best and avoid any fouling that can ruin the protector. You can check out Spigen's GlasTR EZ FIT screen protector (iPhone 14 / iPhone14 Plus) and Caseology's Snap Fit screen protector (iPhone 14 / iPhone14 Plus) right here.

Now, if you want the most premium and smooth touch screen protector for your new iPhone, we recommend you to check out Belkin's UltraGlass screen protector for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. This screen protector offers best-in-class screen protection and comes with an antimicrobial coating that protects your iPhone from harmful bacteria. It is also one of the screen protectors that Apple officially sells for its iPhones.

Now, if you want to protect your iPhone's display not only from drops and scratches but also from prying eyes, we recommend checking out Ferilinso's privacy screen protector for iPhone 14 and Ailun's screen protector for iPhone 14 Plus. Lastly, if you're looking for an affordable screen protector, then you may want to take a look at amFilm's OneTouch screen protectors (iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus).

This marks the end of our screen protector recommendations for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. What are your thoughts on the screen protectors mentioned in the lists above? Also, if you know of any other great options, make sure to let us know with a comment below.