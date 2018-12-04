Android

Screen protector could confirm dual selfie cam in the Samsung Galaxy S10

Yesterday we saw the first renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and we had different opinions on whether they liked or not the design. It’s true that we’re talking mostly about a rumor, but there is a new screen protector that could make this dual selfie camera cut out in the screen of the device a bit more believable.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has not yet been revealed, but rumors are rumors, and they always come to give us something to talk about. Now, there are some people that don’t really believe that Samsung will use the front design of the Galaxy S10 we saw yesterday. Still, we now have images of screen protectors that would have the cutouts needed to accommodate the dual selfie camera we saw yesterday. This really makes us believe that were close to getting a strange design in the Infinity displays from Samsung.

 

