50% off this extremely versatile portable charger

What if you had one device that could charge all of your electronics while on-the-go? With the SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger, that’s exactly what you can do!

Described as the “Swiss Army Knife of portable chargers” by The Gadgeteer, the SCOUT is a powerful device with built-in compatibility to Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C cables. You can even charge your Qi-compatible devices completely wirelessly. There’s no better way to keep your entire tech collection at 100% battery while traveling.

Get the SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger today for just $39.99, which is 50% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin

