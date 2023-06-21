The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series are some of the best smartwatches for Samsung and Android users out there, and they provide excellent health tracking features, excellent support for third-party applications and watch faces, and a stylish and minimalistic design. The smartwatches were released in August 2022, and they’re perfect for those wanting to become healthier, track their sleep, or simply want to see their notifications on their wrist. Should you buy the Galaxy Watch 5 now or wait for Watch 6 series?

Samsung often reduces the price of its products, and users can save up to $75 on the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 with Bluetooth is available for $229, down from $280. The 44mm model retails for $259, down from $310. The LTE models are available for $270 and $300, respectively.

The larger 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with Bluetooth is also discounted and can be bought for $400, instead of the usual $450 price tag. The LTE model is also far more affordable, saving you $75, making the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro available for just $425. Certain colors are cheaper, while others are slightly more expensive. We also recommend you visit our best cases guide for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches to protect your wearable from scratches and scuffs.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a 1.2-inch (40mm), display, while the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm come with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. All smartwatches are powered by the Samsung Exynos W920 chip and feature IP68 50m water and dust protection, and they’re all MIL-STD-810H compliant, meaning that salt water shouldn’t be an issue.

The smartwatches let you measure health metrics, such as heart rate, sleep, blood pressure, ECG (requires a Samsung Galaxy smartphone), and just about everything you’ve come to expect from modern smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 5 can typically last about a day on a single charge, and often even more, depending on how you use it. A lot of tracking and GPS use will drain the battery quickly, while a balanced use could make the watch last well into two days. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is said to last for up to three days on a single charge, but once again, this will depend on how you use the smartwatch.

If you’re not after the latest and the greatest, you might also be interested in the previous generation, Galaxy Watch 4 series. The renewed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm is currently available for just $130, while the new Galaxy Watch 4 will set you back $140. Both smartwatches held up well and provide a very similar, great experience when it comes to features and battery life.