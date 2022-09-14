Trade in your current smartphone to get up to $700 savings on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, thanks to the latest Discover Samsung sales event

Discover Samsung deals are still here, and they can get you insane savings on the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 4. Today’s best deal is allowing you to get a free memory upgrade and up to $700 savings in trade-in credit when you choose to part ways with one of your current smartphones.

You can get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $300 after an eligible trade-in that can get you up to $700 savings. This deal is now available thanks to the latest Discover Samsung sales event, which is helping you and other Samsung users to score insane savings on this device and other great Samsung Galaxy products.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display, and a smaller 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display that will let you check out some info without having to open your device all the time.

Suppose you don’t want to trade in one of your devices. In that case, you can also get your new Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $960 after receiving a $100 discount at Amazon.com. Furthermore, the same $100 deal is applied to the 128GB storage variant, meaning that you can take this option home for $900, which is still great considering that it is one of the best and hottest foldables on the market.

Other crazy deals will get you $1,200 savings on the 85-inch Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV that now sells for $5,300. Or you can also get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 that’s receiving up to $350 trade-in credit for your devices, which includes any mobile phone, tablet, or watch with cracks. And the best part is that you receive $200 Samsung credits to spend on accessories.