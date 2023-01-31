Amazon’s latest deals will help you save big bucks on your new gaming laptop and other accessories to improve your battle station. Savings start with the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, which starts at $2,299 after receiving a very interesting 23 percent discount. This gaming laptop usually sells for $3,000, which means you get to score more than $700 in savings. The best part is that you get a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates.

Razer Blade 15 The Razer Blade 15 arrives with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, that’s not the only configuration you can get on sale, as you can also pick up a Razer Blade 15 with a gorgeous 15.6-inch QHD display, which will get you up to 240Hz refresh rates. It also packs more power under the hood, as you get an Intel Core i9 processor, but you get the same 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $2,699 after receiving an 18 percent discount, representing $600 savings.

However, if it were my money, I’d go for the smaller Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, as it now sells for $2,100 thanks to a 19 percent discount, which will get you $500 savings. I’d go for this model because it packs an AMD Rzyen 9 processor under the hood. You also get 1TB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a smaller 14-inch QHD screen with 165Hz refresh rates, meaning that it’s easier to carry around while I find myself traveling. And if you’re looking for more options, you can also consider checking out the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gamint and Creator Laptop that sells for $2,500 after scoring a $500 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i9 processor, a 16-inch WQXGA display with 240Hz refresh rates, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and other cool features.

And to improve your gaming experience, you can add a new AOC 27-inch Agon PRO League of Legends Official Tournament Gaming Monitor for $368 after a 20 percent discount, a Corsair K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $130, and an ASUS ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse for $130 after receiving a 28 and 19 percent savings, respectively.