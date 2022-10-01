Get insane savings on Amazon's best smart speakers, where you will find the gen-4 Echo Dot and more on sale

We have fantastic news for those who love Echo products, as Amazon is apparently looking to make room for its upcoming devices. As a result, savings are crazy on Echo smart speakers, smart displays, and more. So hurry, as these savings won’t be around for long.

Amazon is currently selling its excellent Echo smart speakers for as low as $18 if you are still interested in picking up the third-generation Echo Dot. This product was recently selling for $40, but today’s 55 percent discount will help you get one and save $22. Of course, the fourth generation Echo Dot is also on sale, and it may be a more compelling option for most customers, as this model was released a couple of years ago. It is now available for just $25 after picking up a 50 percent discount, and the best part is that you can choose between three different color options, as savings are being applied across the board.

Amazon’s Echo smart speaker is also on sale, and you can get your hands on one for $60 after receiving a $40 discount, which means that you can get an impressive audio experience if you combine this model with the smaller Echo Dots.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) The Amazon Echo Dot (Gen 3) is one of today's best and most affordable smart speakers. It features Alexa built-in, and it will connect automatically and seamlessly with other Echo products to deliver an exceptional audio experience. View at Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays are also on sale, with the second-generation Echo Show 8 being the most compelling option. It is currently receiving an insane 46 percent discount that will help you keep $60 in your pocket. Or you can also opt for the first-generation Echo Show 8, which now sells for $55, which will get you 50 percent savings. Or get the smaller Echo Show 5 for just $35 after seeing a 59 percent discount.

However, the best savings come with Amazon’s Echo Auto, which is now selling for just $15 after picking up an insane 70 percent discount that will let you save $35.