Whether you want to extend Wi-Fi coverage in your home or office, eero has you covered. The company makes some of the best and most popular routers, and the Eero mesh Wi-Fi router is among the best we’ve seen. It offers excellent coverage, fast speeds, and reliable connectivity at an affordable price tag. It’s relatively easy to set up, and it’s an excellent time to save during the Early Prime Day event.

Amazon is offering the Eero mesh Wi-Fi router for just $45, down from $70 apiece. The one-pack kit includes the standalone router that brings up to 1,500 sq. ft. of fast, reliable Wi-Fi to your home. It works with Alexa, and it can easily expand your wireless network with its easy-to-use user interface and quick setup process.

The Eero mesh can also work with multiple other routers, and the three-pack costs just $127 right now, saving you more than $87. The mesh network can automatically receive and install updates to keep the network safe and secure. Eero’s mesh technology is efficient and fast, and it can automatically reduce drop-offs and dead spots.

