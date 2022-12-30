You can currently score insane savings on several Garmin smartwatches at Amazon.com, where you will find the Garmin Forerunner 245 and more on sale

We have just found a few deals that will help you save big bucks on some of the best smartwatches from Garmin, as the latest Amazon deals will help you pick up one for as low as $130.

You can currently score insane discounts at Amazon.com, where several Garmin smartwatches are receiving tons of love, starting with the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, which now sells for $195 thanks to a very compelling 44 percent discount. This model usually costs $350, meaning you can pick one up and save more than $150 on your purchase. In addition, this model comes with a 1.2-inch display, long-lasting battery life that will go for up to 7 days in smartwatch mode, and 6 hours in GPS mode with non-stop music, plus it’s one of the best options for those looking to get accurate training readings as the watch will also indicate if you’re undertraining or overdoing it.

Suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, your best choice may be the Garmin Vivoactive 4S which now sells for $189 after receiving a 43 percent discount. In a more elegant-looking smartwatch, you get the same amazing features, Body Energy Monitoring, animated workouts, and Pulse Ox sensors.

Still, the best savings arrive with the Garmin Forerunner 735XT multisport GPS running watch with a heart rate monitor, which now sells for $130 thanks to a crazy 63 percent discount. This model goes for $350, but you can get yours while saving more than $200, which makes it an absolute steal. And if you’re more into swimming, you can also consider going for the Garmin Swim 2, as it is now available for $213, thanks to a more modest 15 percent discount.