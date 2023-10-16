We start today’s savings with an excellent option for anyone interested in buying their first foldable phone, as Best Buy and Verizon have partnered up to give you $600 instant savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. This device is still one of the best and most desirable foldable phones on the market. It still sells for $960 at Amazon.com, which is just $40 less than the latest model, but you can pick one up for just $400 if you activate your device today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $400 $1000 Save $600 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display, a small 1.9-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. $400 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently available for just $400 at Best Buy, and it gets even better when you realize that you can take your home for just $11.11/mo for 36 months when you activate your device on Verizon’s network. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which makes it an excellent choice in 2023. You also get a very compact design that opens to reveal a 6.7-inch display, a versatile camera, water resistance, and other cool features.

Yes, you can also get your hands on a renewed model from Amazon.com, which now sells for $400 thanks to a $158 price drop. This option comes in excellent condition, is fully functional, and is backed by Amazon’s 90-day renewed guarantee to give you peace of mind.

You can also take advantage of these savings and pick up a new pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds, as they also see a very attractive discount. They usually go for $200, but you can get a pair for just $110, thanks to an insane 45 percent price drop. I just suggest you hurry, because they might sell out soon.