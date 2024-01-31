We’re inching closer to the Super Bowl, as this outstanding sports event is to be held on February 11th, so you have less than two weeks to upgrade your media setup if you’re interested in enjoying the best experience possible. There are tons of excellent options available for you to get a large-screen smart TV, and they start with the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Quantum Smart TV, which now sells for $2,398 after picking up a very attractive 50 percent discount. This option is perfect for anyone who isn’t afraid to pay more to receive excellent image and sound quality.

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $2398 $4798 Save $2400 The new QN90C series comes with a 4K bezel-less display. It has a Neural Quantum Processor 4K that upscales and enhances the image quality and boosts the colors. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate, and has Dolby Atmos, making it excellent for playing games and watching movies on the big screen. $2398 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Smart TV features Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, an anti-glare coating, a powerful gaming hub, and tons of excellent games for you to enjoy.

Other excellent options to watch Super Bowl LVIII

If you’re still interested in a new Samsung smart TV that costs a bit less, I suggest you pick up the 55-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Quantum smart TV that goes for $1,298 thanks to a still attractive 35 percent discount. Or get the more affordable 75-inch QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum smart TV, now going for $1,000 with 41 percent off, or more than $687 in instant savings.

However, the best deal still comes from Best Buy and Hisense, as you can still take home a new 100-inch Hisense U76 Series QLED 4K Google TV, as it still goes for $2,000 with $3,000 off, which translates to 60 percent in instant savings on a new 2024 model that was recently announced during CES. And if you still want more options, you can get the 98-inch TCL S5 4K LED Smart TV with Google TV for $1,998 thanks to a still exciting 50 percent discount.