Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find tons of Razer gaming products on sale

Amazon is currently handing out insane savings on tons of Razer gaming peripherals and other great products. The best deal comes with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, which now receives a crazy 58 percent discount that translates to $46.29 savings. This means you can upgrade your gaming experience with an awesome headset for under $34 when you go for the Green color variant. Of course, savings will vary if you choose other variants, with the next best deal coming with the Classic Black and the Classic Black and Blue models that are receiving a 44 percent discount, which leaves them available for $45.

The Razer Kraken Gaming Headset features a lightweight aluminum frame, a retractable noise isolating microphone, and the best part is that it will be compatible with your PC, the PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, the Nintendo Switch and any other device that features a 3.5mm audio jack. You will get amazing frequency response, immersive 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up, and other great features.

However, you can also opt for the higher-end Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset that sells for $65 after scoring a 50 percent discount. Or pay $3 more and get the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset that is now receiving a 47 percent discount, which translates to $61.99 savings. Another great option for those looking for a wireless headset is the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, which sells for $140 after receiving a 22 percent discount.

You can also score 47 percent savings on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, which has been one of my best purchases in the last couple of years. It is now available for just $80 after a $70 discount. This gaming mouse feels great in hand, and it’s extremely light and fast thanks to its 20K DPI Optical Sensor. It also comes with 11 programable buttons, a long-lasting battery, and it will improve your gaming experience.

Finally, you can also score great savings on the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard that is now selling for $100 after receiving a 50 percent discount. You will get your choice of clicky or linear switches, a magnetic plush wrist rest, dedicated media keys and dial, Chroma RGB lighting, and more. And if you’re looking for a smaller option, you can also check out the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard that goes for $70 after the latest 46 percent discount.