Life can be very simple or somewhat complicated, depending on how you deal with everything thrown at you. However, good music will always help you to make any situation better. And good music can become amazing if you have a pair of Beats headphones to help you disconnect.

Amazon’s latest offers will help you score insane savings on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which are now up for grabs at just $100. The Beats Solo3 headphones usually sell for $200, which means that you can score $100 in savings thanks to the latest 50 percent discount. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 headphone chip and class 1 Bluetooth to help you keep connected without occasional dropouts and up to 40 hours of listening time. However, this deal is only available on the Rose Gold and Citrus Red color variants, so you will have to pay more if you want to get your hands on the Black or Satin Silver options. However, suppose you’re going for a pair of over-ear wireless headphones. In that case, I suggest you set your eyes on the Beats Studio 3, as these are currently receiving an insane 57 percent discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $150 on its Blue and Matte Black color variants, which will get you almost $200 savings.

However, deals don’t stop there, as we have also found some interesting discounts applied to the smaller and more portable Beats Fit Pro and the Beats Studio Buds. The first option comes at $160 after picking up a 20 percent discount representing $40 savings. In addition, this model comes with Apple’s H1 chip, up to 6 hours of listening time, and other goodies. But I also suggest you check out the Beats Studio Buds before you press the buy button, as this option comes with a $100 price tag, and you get 33 percent savings, representing $50 savings.