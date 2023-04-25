We have amazing news for anyone looking to improve their smart home, as several deals are available on robot vacuums, smart home hubs, and more. For instance, you can now get a new ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop combo with a self-emptying and auto-clean station for just $1,000 thanks to a 35 percent discount that represents $550 instant savings. The DEEBOT X1 Omni is one of ECOVACS’ best robot vacuums, as it arrives with 5,000Pa suction power, laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, and support for some of the best digital assistants. It is perfect for cleaning your carpets, hard floors, or even wooden floors, and its TrueMapping tech will scan your home to create the most efficient and fastest cleaning path.

Of course, you can also opt for the DEEBOT T10 OMNI, which is also a great alternative that comes in at $950 with 21 percent savings. And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you should check out the Yeedi mop Station pro, now selling for just $530 thanks to a 30 percent discount and an extra $30 price cut with the on-page coupon.

And if you’re not afraid to spend big bucks, consider going for the roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Dyad Pro Vacuum Cleaner bundle for $1,750 with a $300 discount via an on-page coupon. And just to help you out with perspective, the roborock S8 Pro Ultra usually sells for $1,600, which means that you would be getting Dyad’s Pro Vacuum Cleaner for just $150 when it normally sells for $450.

Of course, if you want to control your new products with voice commands, I suggest you add Amazon’s Echo Show 8 to your cart, as it now sells for just $85, thanks to a 35 percent discount. And if you’re more fond of the Google Assistant, you can also get the Next Hub Max Smart Display for just $190 with $40 savings at Best Buy and B&H. Or get the Nest Hub 7-inch smart display for $75 with $25 instant savings. Any of these products will be a great addition to your smart home, as you can control your vacuum, smart TV, lights, and more.

And since we mentioned lights, we must also include the latest deal applied to meross’ Smart WiFi LED Bulbs, as they now sell for just $24, which is $9 less than their usual price tag. You get a 4-pack, meaning you would end up paying $6 apiece. And if you want other options, you can also check out Govee’s alternative, as the Govee Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack sells for $30 thanks to a $10 coupon. Or get two for just $18.