Check out the latest savings available at Amazon.com, where you will find the V-MODA Crossfade 2, Apple's AirPods Max, and other headphones on sale

V-MODA was born in 2004, aiming to close the gap between the fashion, tech, and music industries. Since then, it has delivered tons of amazing products, including stylish headphones made of premium materials that will work with your style. A great example of V-MODA’s products is the popular Crossfade series which will become even more appealing to those who want great sound, killer looks, and tons of savings, thanks to Amazon’s latest deals.

You can currently purchase a new pair of Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for just $130 after receiving an insane 54 percent discount. This fantastic product usually sells for $280, so you can pick a pair and still save $150. They come with V-MODA’s award-winning signature sound, up to 14 hours of non-stop playback, dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers, and more. Of course, you can also opt for a slightly more expensive pair of V-MODA Crossfade LP2 Vocal Limited Edition Over-Ear Noise-Isolating Metal Headphones that sell for $150, but then again, this option will only get you $50 savings.

Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2 V-MODA's Rolling Stones x Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones feature award-winning signature sound, up to 14 hours of non-stop playback, dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers, and more View at Amazon

If you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the Apple AirPods Max, now available for $429 after the latest 22 percent discount that will get you $120 savings. Or get the Philips Fidelio L3 Flagship Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation Pro+ that are now going for $200 after a massive 43 percent discount that will get you $150 savings. Phiaton’s 900 Legacy Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are also on sale, as they are now going for $230 after a $20 discount.

Suppose you’re looking for something even more affordable. In that case, check out the Philips PH805 Active Noise Canceling Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Performance Headphones that are now available for just $80 after picking up a 53 percent discount, or get your hands on a pair of JBL Tune 660NC for $70, which will help you keep $30 in your pocket.