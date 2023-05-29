We usually find great deals, but today we hit the jackpot as we recently found Samsung’s insane savings being applied to Samsung’s Class Neo QLED 8K QN800B Series Mini LED Quantum, which now starts for just $1,598 on its 65-inch model thanks to a massive 52 percent discount. This deal is available at Amazon.com, where this smart TV normally sells for $3,298, meaning you can take one of these monsters home and still save a whopping $1,700 discount. In other words, you can take two and still have some money left for anything else you want.

Samsung QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV $1598 $3298 Save $1700 The QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV comes with Quantum Matrix technology with mini LED to provide a bright and fantastic image quality, a Samsung Neo Quantum Processor 8K, outstanding 3D sound, and other great features.

$1,598 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s Class Neo QLED 8K QN800B Series Mini LED Quantum is an excellent option for anyone looking to get a new smart TV, and you also get 8K support, which means that you will be able to keep this baby for some time, as 8K content isn’t really a thing now, but don’t worry, we will get there. You can also opt for the larger 85-inch model, now marked down to $2,897, which means that it’s even more affordable than getting the 65-inch model, especially considering that this option launched with a $6,500 price tag.

Samsung’s Class Neo QLED 8K QN800B Series Mini LED Quantum comes in three different sizes, and they all feature a QLED display with support for 8K content at 120Hz refresh rates. It also supports HDR10+, Google Assistant, Alexa, and the best streaming services on the market.

Suppose you want more options to choose from. In that case, you can get up to 27 percent savings on some of Samsung’s QLED 4K The Frame, now selling for $2,198 on its 75-inch version, or get the more affordable 43-inch Samsung Class Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series Smart TV for $280 with 26 percent savings.