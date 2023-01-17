Check out the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the LG gram 17 and more on sale

Amazon’s latest deals will get you huge savings on several great laptops for those interested in upgrading their current device. Savings start with the 2022 version of the LG gram 17 ultralight laptop, which sells for as low as $800 after receiving a very interesting 51 percent discount. This renewed model comes with $839 savings, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Iris Xe graphics, and other cool features.

LG Gram 17 The 2022 version of the LG gram 17 comes with a 17-inch IPS WQXGA display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, Thunderbolt 4, and more. See at Amazon (US)

Of course, you can get a brand new model for as low as 1,300 after receiving a 28 percent discount. This option comes with the same 17-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, Intel Iris graphics and $500 savings.

The smaller LG gram 15 is another great alternative for those interested in a smaller option that will be more convenient for those hitting the road all the time. This model sells for $1,000 after receiving a 22 percent discount, which will also help you score $500 savings. The LG gram 16 receives a 33 percent discount, making it perfect for those interested in more storage space, as this model features a 2TB NVMe SSD, 16GB RAM, WiFi 6E and other cool features that will help you get any assignment done fast.

More choices come from Dell, where you will find the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 going for $460, thanks to a 32 percent discount. This laptop includes a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space. You also get Intel Iris Xe graphics, and more. Or pick up a more powerful Dell Inspiron 5515 for $949. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD LED touchscreen display AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage.