Prime Day is now gone, but there are still tons of savings that remain live for anyone who’s still looking for a great deal. For instance, home cinema enthusiasts will get excited with the latest offer applied to XGIMI’s latest and best projectors, starting with the XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for Home Theater, that now sells for $1,999 after receiving a very compelling 20 percent discount, representing $500 instant savings, as this model normally goes for $2,499.

XGIMI Aura 4K Laser Ultra-Short Throw $1999 $2499 Save $500 The XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector arrives with a bright and clear image with 2,400 ANSI Lumens, outstanding audio with 60W powered Harman Kardon Speakers, wireless casting capabilities, and more. $1999 at Amazon

XGIMI’s Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for Home Theater is an excellent option for those looking to leave smart TVs behind in favor of larger screens with enough brightness to watch anything you want, even in broad daylight. This projector comes with a bright 2,400 ANSI Lumens image, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, and other great features to deliver crisp images with lifelike colors on a massive 120-inch screen. Plus, the best part is that you only need to place your projector 11.7 inches away from your wall to start enjoying your shows. You also get amazing Harman Kardon sound with two tweeters and two woofers at 15W each, with DTS HD and Dolby Audio for room-filling sound.

Of course, suppose you want a conventional and more affordable projector. In that case, you can set your sights on the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, now selling for $1,275 after receiving a 12 percent discount and added $224 savings with an on-page coupon. The XGIMI HORIZON 1080p FHD Projector is an even better option for those who don’t want to break the $1,000 price limit, as it is now available for $849 with 23 percent instant savings.

And suppose you want to take the fun anywhere you go. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new XGIMI MoGo 2, of the XGIMI Halo+ 1080p portable projectors that are currently receiving a $60 and a $130 discount, respectively, with an on-page coupon. But to make things even more interesting, add promo code PNPRIME23 at checkout, and receive a free stand with your purchase of any of the projectors mentioned in this post. Just remember to act fast, as this offer will only be available until July 16.