We’re wrapping up today’s best deals with several excellent smart TVs that are currently receiving significant price cuts. First up, we head over to Best Buy, where you will find TCL’s 98-inch S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR smart TV with Google TV, selling for $3,000 after receiving a huge $2,000 discount.

TCL S5 4K LED Smart TV $3000 $5000 Save $2000 TCL’s 5-Series smart TV arrives with support for Dolby Vision, HDR Ultra, and Dolby Atmos, and since it runs on Google TV, it will work perfectly with Google Assistant and Alexa. You also get a stunning LED display that will reach up to 120Hz refresh rates and Motion Rate 480. $3000 at Best Buy

Best Buy’s latest offers will help you get your hands on one of TCL’s largest smart TVs for less, as this 98-inch behemoth is now available for just $3,000. This product normally sells for $5,000, and it’s the perfect new addition to your home theater or family room, as it will deliver an exceptional theater-like experience that immerses you in your favorite content. It features Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion for best-in-class motion clarity, HDR Ultra, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and DTS Virtual:X audio, and the best part is that its FullView metal bezel-less design will make it look gorgeous anywhere you want to place it.

Now, this is already an excellent deal, with massive savings, but you can make it even sweeter by joining My Best Buy memberships, as it will save you an extra $500 on this product, meaning that you can get yours and score insane 50 percent savings on this beauty. Plus, My Best Buy will get you exclusive member prices on thousands of other excellent items, free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase, and other goodies.

If you’re interested in other, more affordable options, I suggest you check out TCL’s 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K smart TV, which now goes for $798 thanks to an 11 percent discount, or pick up Hisense’s alternative, the 75-inch U6 Series 4K Mini-LED smart Google TV, which sells for the same price. Or get a smaller, more affordable option from LG, as the 70-inch 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV now goes for just $498 at Walmart.