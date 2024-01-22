We start this week’s best savings selection with one of TCL’s largest smart TVs on the market, as you can now get your hands on a new 98-inch TCL S5 Series 4K LED Smart TV for just $2,000, making it one of the most affordable alternatives for those interested in transforming their media center into a full-blown home theater, as this massive smart TV will deliver the best features available on the market, except for Full Local Dimming, but at this price point, it’s not like you can complain that much, as it is without a doubt an absolute steal.

TCL S5 4K LED Smart TV $1998 $4000 Save $2002 TCL’s 5-Series smart TV arrives with support for Dolby Vision, HDR Ultra, and Dolby Atmos, and since it runs on Google TV, it will work perfectly with Google Assistant and Alexa. You also get a stunning LED display that will reach up to 120Hz refresh rates and Motion Rate 480. $1998 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

TCL is one of the best-selling smart TV brands in the United States, and it’s easy to see why, thanks to its excellent products, which normally arrive with very attractive price tags. However, Amazon has made these products even more compelling by making them even more affordable. The best offer comes with the 98-Inch TCL S5 Series 4K LED Smart TV, as it now goes for $1,998 with a little more than $2,000 in instant savings.

This product arrives with a massive 98-inch LED 4K display that will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates; it also features MotionRate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion for a smooth viewing experience without motion blur. You also get rich colors, a fairly bright display, support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, and support for the best and latest streaming services, including Netflix, Max, Disney+, and more.

If you’re interested in a more affordable and smaller alternative, you can get the 55-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV for just $350 with 30 percent savings, which will get you $150 in instant savings.

TCL also makes excellent soundbars to make your media experience even more enjoyable. For instance, you can use your savings to add the TCL Alto R1 Wireless 2.0 Channel Sound Bar to your setup for $148 with 26 percent savings or get the more powerful TCL 5.1ch 430W Soundbar for $200 and score a $100 discount. And if you want more power, you can also check out the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos, now selling for $399 with 20 percent off.