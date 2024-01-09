We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with tons of options that will help you keep your floors clean and shiny while saving you tons of money. First up, we have the ECOVACS DEEBOT T9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, now selling for just $401 after receiving an insane 50 percent discount. This model comes with 3,000Pa suction power that’s more than capable of picking up any kind of mess on your floors. It comes with an auto-empty station that will help it keep cleaning for up to 60 days without having to get your hands dirty when emptying the trash container.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is also an excellent choice because it will create 3D maps with precision laser mapping, and its oscillating moping will make sure nothing gets left behind, and to make things even more attractive, you get a built-in air freshener that will also make your home smell great.

We have another excellent option for those interested in the best cleaning available from ECOVACS, as the DEEBOT X1 Omni is currently seeing a 42 percent discount, meaning you can take one home for $900. This is perfect for those who don’t want to get their hands dirty at all since it comes with a self-emptying, auto-washing, and auto-refill station. It comes with 5,000Pa suction power, and it’s one of the best options if you tend to drop stuff in the kitchen all the time, as it’s designed to deliver highly efficient cleaning. And if you want to get the latest model, you can also get the DEEBOT X2 Omni for $1,150, thanks to a 23 percent discount.

Another great alternative comes from roborock, as the S8+ Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mop and self-empty dock is also an excellent option if you want strong suction power. It normally sells for $1,000, but you can currently get yours for $800. Or get a more affordable option with the roborock Q5+, now going for $400 with 43 percent in instant savings. Or check out the eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot with MopMaster for $650 and score 28 percent in instant savings.