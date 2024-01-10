Amazon’s latest offers will get you insane savings on the first-generation Google Pixel Watch, which now starts at $200 on both its GPS-only and LTE-enabled variants. The base model with WiFi-only support launched with a $350 price tag, which means you get to save 43 percent on your purchase, which represents $150 in instant savings. The LTE variant is also available for $200, meaning you get to score $200 in instant savings with the insane 50 percent discount that’s currently available.

The Google Pixel Watch arrives with Fitbit Activity Tracking, a very accurate heart rate sensor, and other excellent features in your choice of a Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with a Charcoal Active band or a Matte Black Stainless Steel case with an Obsidian Active band. Either way, you will enjoy the new experience provided by Wear OS, which is now more practical, and remember that you can also use your watch with the Google Wallet application for contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions using Maps, and more.

We have also found an interesting option for Apple fans out there, as the Apple Watch Series 8 is now selling for $355 on its GPS-only variant with a 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with a Midnight Sport Band. This is still one of the best Apple Watch models you can get in 2024, and it becomes even better when you don’t have to pay $399 for yours. Remember that this device features excellent fitness tracking sensors, and it also comes with blood oxygen and ECG apps, in case you’re interested.