Amazon’s latest deals will help you score cool savings on some of the best and most popular streaming devices available on the market, as you will find the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Google’s Chromecast with Android TV, and other great products on sale.

Today’s deals will help your TV become better, as you can currently get your hands on a new Roku Streaming Stick 4K streaming device with HDR, Dolby Vision, and a Roku Voice Remote for just $25, thanks to the latest 50 percent discount. Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K features super-fast startups, fluid navigation, and support for the best streaming services, including Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more. And the best part is that you can also control your new streaming device with the digital assistant of your choice, as it supports Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Suppose you want to spend less and don’t really care about 4K resolutions. In that case, you can also consider purchasing the latest Roku Express HD Streaming Device model that sells for $18 after scoring an interesting 40 percent discount, representing $12 savings.

Savings are also available on the HD version of the Chromecast with Google TV, which is now available for $20 thanks to a 33 percent discount, representing $10 savings. But you can also opt for the 4K model, which sells for $40 thanks to a 20 percent discount.

Apple fans can still take advantage of the latest savings applied to the Apple TV 4K, which currently receives a 40 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $120. And if you like Amazon’s ecosystem, you may also want to check out the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is now going for $25 after scoring a 50 percent discount. Finally, add $15 to that and go for the more potent Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is now available for $40.