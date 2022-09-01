We have great news for every gamer looking for a new gaming headset, as Amazon is currently letting you get some exciting options for as low as $40.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you insane savings on the HyperX Cloud Core. This wireless gaming headset for PC comes with a 50 percent discount, which means you can take one home for just $50. In addition, it has some great features, including DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, Memory Foam ear pads, a durable aluminum frame, and a detachable noise-canceling microphone.

DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio delivers accurate 3D audio spatialization and localization to help provide a better overall gaming experience as it will enhance perception, awareness, and immersion while gaming. And the best part is that you get up to 20 hours of non-stop gaming without worrying about cables when you want to move around.

HyperX Cloud II
HyperX Cloud Core PBI
Wireless HyperX Cloud Core compatible with PC

The HyperX Cloud Core is a fantastic gaming headset with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, Memory Foam ear pads, a durable aluminum frame, a detachable noise-canceling microphone, and other great features.

View at Amazon

The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is a better option for those who love gaming on their consoles, as it is compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and more. It is also available for $50 after scoring a 50 percent discount. This option will also get you 7.1 Surround Sound, Memory Foam earpads, and a detachable noise-canceling microphone.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can check out the HyperX CloudX; an official Xbox licensed gaming headset compatible with the Xbox One and the latest Xbox Series X|S models. And if you’re really looking for an amazing gaming experience, you can check out the Drop + Sennheiser PC38X Gaming Headset that now sells for $149 after scoring a $31 discount. This option comes with a noise canceling microphone, an over-ear open-back design, and velour earpads, and the best part is that it’s compatible with your PC, the latest gaming consoles, mobile devices, and more.