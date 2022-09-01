Take your gaming to new levels with a new HyperX Cloud Core gaming headset, or any of the options that are currently on sale

We have great news for every gamer looking for a new gaming headset, as Amazon is currently letting you get some exciting options for as low as $40.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you insane savings on the HyperX Cloud Core. This wireless gaming headset for PC comes with a 50 percent discount, which means you can take one home for just $50. In addition, it has some great features, including DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, Memory Foam ear pads, a durable aluminum frame, and a detachable noise-canceling microphone.

DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio delivers accurate 3D audio spatialization and localization to help provide a better overall gaming experience as it will enhance perception, awareness, and immersion while gaming. And the best part is that you get up to 20 hours of non-stop gaming without worrying about cables when you want to move around.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless HyperX Cloud Core compatible with PC The HyperX Cloud Core is a fantastic gaming headset with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, Memory Foam ear pads, a durable aluminum frame, a detachable noise-canceling microphone, and other great features. View at Amazon

The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is a better option for those who love gaming on their consoles, as it is compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and more. It is also available for $50 after scoring a 50 percent discount. This option will also get you 7.1 Surround Sound, Memory Foam earpads, and a detachable noise-canceling microphone.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can check out the HyperX CloudX; an official Xbox licensed gaming headset compatible with the Xbox One and the latest Xbox Series X|S models. And if you’re really looking for an amazing gaming experience, you can check out the Drop + Sennheiser PC38X Gaming Headset that now sells for $149 after scoring a $31 discount. This option comes with a noise canceling microphone, an over-ear open-back design, and velour earpads, and the best part is that it’s compatible with your PC, the latest gaming consoles, mobile devices, and more.