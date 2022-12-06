We’re wrapping up today’s deals coverage with insane savings on some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. As yes, Amazon is now letting you save up to 50 percent on several options from Sony, House of Marley, and more.

Deals start with the Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Premium Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, now available for just $398 after scoring an insane 50 percent discount. This incredible Bluetooth speaker launched with an $800 price tag, so you can save more than $400. In addition, it comes with 360 Reality Audio, which creates a feeling of immersion that makes it feel like you are experiencing live music in your home. It delivers impressive ambient room-filling sound, as it diffuses sound both horizontally and vertically to create the perfect atmosphere anywhere in your home. Its seven speakers will deliver more than enough power to start your party.

And since we’re talking party, we must also include Sony’s SRS-XP500 X-Series Wireless portable Bluetooth Karaoke party speaker to the equation, as you can get one for just $298 after the latest 25 percent discount, which represents $100 savings. In addition, this model comes with a 20-hour battery life and an IPX4 rating, which means you can take it to the pool; just don’t take it underwater. However, I suggest you go for the SRS-XG500 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Boombox Party-Speaker, as it sells for the same price, and you get 10 more hours of non-stop music playback and an IP66 rating.

Suppose you want outstanding sound and killer looks. In that case, you should check out the latest options available from House of Marley, as you can get your hands on a new Get Together: Portable Speaker, which now sells for $107 after receiving a 37 percent discount. This model usually sells for $170, so you will get more than $60 in savings on your purchase. It comes with 20W of power and up to 8 hours of battery life, and the best part is that you can also use it as a battery pack to charge your devices.

A smaller option comes as the Bag of Riddim 2: Portable Speaker, which now sells for $225 after seeing a 10 percent discount. However, if you want insane sound for your home, you can check out the One Foundation Premium Home Audio Hi-Fi System. This beast usually goes for $1,100, but you can get your hands on one for just $826 thanks to the latest 25 percent discount that will get you more than $270 savings, and get ready to be blasted away by 220 watts of stereo power.

Other options include the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless Music System, which now sells for $599 after receiving a 25 percent discount, or get your hands on a new Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which is now available for $229 after the latest 30 percent discount.