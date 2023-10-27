Amazon’s latest offers will get you outstanding savings on some of the best gaming headsets. For instance, you can currently get your hands on one of the best and most popular headsets from Razer at just $100, thanks to a massive 50 percent discount, which means that you get to keep $100 in your pocket. To make things even more interesting, you can also add an on-page coupon to get your new headset for just $91.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset $91 $200 Save $109 Razer’s Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset arrives with THX Audio, haptic feedback, an auto-adjustable headband, Chroma RGB lighting, a retractable microphone, and more $91 at Amazon

Razer’s Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset arrives with THX Audio, haptic feedback, an auto-adjustable headband, Chroma RGB lighting, a retractable microphone, and the best part is that it’s compatible with your PC, the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and more.

Another excellent option from Razer comes as the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset, which normally sells for $100, but you can pick one up for $70 thanks to a $30 on-page coupon. This is also compatible with the latest gaming consoles and even your Android and Apple devices. It features a lightweight design, a detachable microphone, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for up to 50 hours.

Finally, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset is a more affordable option for those who don’t mind being connected to a wire since it now sells for just $53. It arrives with Hi-Fi drivers, 360-degree Spatial Audio, a comfortable design, a noise-canceling microphone, and compatibility with just about anything you can think of.