We start today’s deals with an excellent deal for those who don’t want to spend time cleaning up their place, as ECOVACS and Amazon have paired up to give you up to 50 percent savings on some of the best robot vacuums you can get today. Savings start with the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, which now sells for $1,240 after picking up a 20 percent discount.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo will be an excellent and exciting addition to your smart home, as it comes with a self-emptying station that will also get your vacuum ready to take on the nastiest floor. The DEEBOT X1 Omni arrives with 5,000Pa suction power, auto hot air drying, AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance, and built-in Yiko voice assistant. And it’s also compatible with Alexa, so you will be able to use your Echo speakers to give commands to your new device. It normally sells for $1,550, meaning that you will be able to score more than $300 in instant savings with your purchase.

However, the best savings come with the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, as it now sells for just $350, which is an excellent price for a new robot vacuum with a self-cleaning station. It comes with 2,600Pa suction power, laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, multi-floor mapping, and a massive 50 percent discount, which means you can take two of them home if you want, as this model normally sells for $700, and it’s an excellent option for your home.

Another great alternative arrives as the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, which arrives with 3,800Pa suction power and a $400 price tag when you add the 23 percent discount and the extra $100 savings via on-page coupon. Just don’t forget to add it before checking out. This model comes equipped with precision mapping thanks to its Lidar and ToF sensors, so you can just tell your vacuum to clean while you take care of other stuff.