We start today’s deals with jaw-dropping discounts at Amazon.com, where you will now find the most affordable Fire TV 4 Series 4K UHD smart TV, receiving up to 50 percent savings. Options start for as low as $290 when you pick up the 43-inch model, which usually sells for $370, meaning that you would be receiving $80 in instant savings. The 50-inch version is getting even better savings with a 33 percent price cut, which leaves it up for grabs at $301, and finally, the largest model arrives with a 55-inch display and an insane 50 percent discount, which means that you can get yours for just $260, which is $30 more affordable than the option with the smallest displays.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s 4-Series 4K smart TVs are an excellent choice for anyone’s first smart TV, as they’re very affordable and versatile. Indeed, they won’t deliver the same outstanding image quality you’d get from a smart TV with an OLED panel, but you still get to enjoy your content with great colors thanks to its support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus contents. It doesn’t support hands-free voice control, but you can get that by adding an Echo Dot or an Echo Pop to your room.

Of course, you can also check out Amazon’s Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, which also receives some interesting savings on its 55-inch model, as it now sells for $440 thanks to a 27 percent discount. Another great alternative comes by picking up a new XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector, as it now sells for just $299 thanks to a $100 on-page coupon. This fantastic projector will deliver great image quality and a massive display. To enjoy the Fire TV OS experience, add an Amazon Fire TV Stick to your new projector for just $23, thanks to a compelling 43 percent discount.