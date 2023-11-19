Gamers and almost anybody who spends hours in front of a laptop or a TV screen should be careful with their eyes, as long exposition to Blue Light could be harmful over time. Indeed, most new products feature Blue Light protection, but there are other better and more stylish ways to keep your eyes safe, as Gunnar’s massive gaming and computer glasses selection is getting up to 50 percent savings with the latest Black Friday offers.

GUNNAR INTERCEPT $35 $70 Save $35 Gunnar’s patented lens technology is that it will reduce digital eye strain, minimize glare, and prevent dry eyes, which will eventually help you sleep better and avoid damage that might cause vision problems in the future. $35 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals arrive with style and tons of protection for your eyes, as Gunnar’s Premium Gaming and Computing Glasses arrive with up to 50 off select models. First up, we have the Intercept model, which usually sells for $70, now available for just $35 thanks to a massive 50 percent discount, and you can even take up a pair for less if you add the $3 on-page coupon. These glasses will block anything from 65 to 98 percent of the Blue Light that would end up affecting your eyes.

There are tons of models on sale, including some of my favorites, the Maveric with Gunmetal and Amber Tint, now going for $43 thanks to a 40 percent discount. Or get the Stark Industries Edition, now available for $70, after receiving a 30 percent discount. The best part about Gunnar’s patented lens technology is that it will reduce digital eye strain, minimize glare, and prevent dry eyes, which will eventually help you sleep better and avoid damage that might cause vision problems in the future.