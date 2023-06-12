We start today’s deals with killer savings on a nice selection of beyerdynamic products that will be a great addition to your home studio or a great first step toward that podcast that you always wanted to start. First up, we have one of the company’s best microphones, the beyerdynamic PRO X M90 side addressed condenser microphone, which now sells for $165 after receiving a very compelling 31 percent discount. This microphone comes with a storage bag, a pop filter, and a shock mount, which is cool, but the best part comes with its high-performance 34mm true condenser capsule that will deliver reliable performances in any scenario.

Suppose you’re on a tighter budget. In that case, check out the beyerdynamic PRO X M70 professional front-addressed dynamic microphone that sells for $138 with the same 31 percent discount that will get you $61 instant savings. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can consider picking up a Blue Yeti USB Microphone for PC, Mac, gaming, recording, streaming, and more. This option sells for $90, representing $40 instant savings.

However, today’s best savings come with the beyerdynamic DT 770 M 80 Ohm Over-Ear-Monitor Headphones. These normally sell for $350, but you can pick up a pair for just $179, thanks to an insane 49 percent discount. They come with a closed design, which makes them perfect for sound engineers and drummers. And if you’re looking for something more affordable, you can also consider checking out the beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro Studio Headphones, now going for $159 with $10 instant savings.

And if you’re looking for other options, you can also opt for a new pair of SENNHEISER HD 569, which can now be yours for just $100 with $80 instant savings, representing a 44 percent discount. And if you’re only looking for a new pair of headphones to enjoy your favorite tunes, you can get a new pair of Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones for just $300 and take advantage of the same $80 savings.