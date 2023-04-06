Amazon’s latest deals will get you insane savings on EZVIZ security cameras, with discounts going up to 47 percent off. For instance, you can now pick up a new C8PF outdoor camera for just $90. This model usually sells for $170, meaning you score $80 in instant savings. The C8PF pan/tilt/zoom WiFi camera will capture video at 1080p resolution, with 8X mixed zoom capabilities, AI-powered person detection, and support for up to 512GB internal storage space via MicroSD card.

You can also get the EZVIZ Floodlight Security Camera LC1C model, which sells for the same $90 thanks to a 40 percent discount that will help you keep $60 in your pocket. You also get 1080p resolution, but you can add a siren alarm, 2-way audio, and more to this device. However, you can also choose to pay some more and go for the EZVIZ BC1 3-Cam Kit Security Camera for outdoors, which sells for $160. This option will get you $70 instant savings, 365 days of battery life, color night vision, PIR Motion Detection, 2-way audio, and more.

Other cool options will get you a new EZVIZ C8W for just $90 with 33 percent savings, or get the C8C for $76 and save 31 percent on your purchase. And suppose you want to keep an eye on anything inside your home. In that case, you can purchase a new C1C EZVIZ Indoor Security Camera that is also great for a Baby monitor, as it will let you capture content at 1080p and get smart motion detection and 40Ft of effective Night Vision.

Of course, you can also check out other options from Arlo, which are also great alternatives. And since we’re talking cameras, you can also check out the latest deal applied to the Panasonic Lumix G95 Hybrid Mirrorless Camera with a 12-60mm lens and accessory kit that sells for $698 thanks to instant $310 savings. Just hurry, as this offer ends on April 08 at 9:59 PM CST.