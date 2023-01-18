Get your hands on one of the best tools to reach your fitness goals for less, thanks to the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music and other great smartwatches on sale.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score up to 46 percent savings on some of Garmin’s most popular smartwatches. Savings start with the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, now available for just $190. This amazing smartwatch usually sells for $350, but today’s 46 percent discount will help you shave $160 off the final price tag. Garmin’s Forerunner 245 Music is the perfect running smartwatch. It packs tons of sensors to keep track of your activities, advanced dynamics, GPS, a music player, sleep monitor, multisport tracking, a heart rate monitor, and more. However, one of the coolest features of this smartwatch is its battery life, as it will go for up to 7 days in smartwatch more, or you can get up to 6 hours in GPS mode while playing your favorite tunes.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is an amazing option for those interested in a healthy lifestyle with tons of exercise included, as it comes with performance monitoring features, such as VO2 max, recovery time, aerobic and anaerobic training effects, training load, and more to help you monitor your progress. See at Amazon (US)

You can also check out the Garmin Venu, as this option comes with 43 percent savings and a $200 price tag. The Gamin Venu has a bright 1.2-inch touchscreen display, body energy monitoring, animated workouts, a Pulse Ox sensor, and more. You can also check out the Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch, which is also on sale. This model comes in at $230 thanks to a 30 percent discount representing $100 savings for anyone interested. You get the same features that come with the Venu, but in a more elegant design.

Finally, the Garmin Venu Sq is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $160 after receiving a $40 discount. This model is one of the most affordable options for those on a tight budget, but don’t worry; you will still receive tons of amazing features. And if you’re still looking for more options, you can check out the latest savings applied to the Google Pixel Android Smartwatch, selling for $319 after a 9 percent discount, or Apple’s latest models, which are also on sale right now.