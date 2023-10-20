We have exciting news for those looking to purchase a new smartwatch, as Amazon’s latest deals will get you up to 45 percent savings on some of Garmin’s best devices. Savings start with the Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch, which is everything an adventurer needs. It comes with tons of excellent features and a very attractive price tag thanks to a 43 percent discount.

Garmin Instinct Solar $200 $350 Save $150 The Garmin Instinct Solar is one of the best smartwatches for those who live a healthy and very active lifestyle and often wander outdoors, in bright, sunny environments. The more sunlight the watch receives, the longer it will stay topped up, essentially providing unlimited battery life.

Amazon will make getting a new Garmin smartwatch easier, offering up to 45 percent savings on select Garmin models. One of the best picks comes with the Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch, which sells for $200 thanks to a 43 percent discount. This model normally sells for $350, meaning you can take one home or anywhere else with 150 extra bucks in your pocket. This watch features a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems, a tough design and build that meets U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock, and water resistance, and tons of sensors to keep track of your activities, stress, sleep, and even body battery energy.

You can also get the regular Garmin Instinct for $189 and still score a nice 24 percent discount. However, the best savings arrive with the Garmin Venu Sq, which now goes for just $110 thanks to a 45 percent discount, which translates to $95 in instant savings. This is also an excellent option for those looking to get fantastic battery life, as it will continue for up to six days.

Finally, you can also consider picking up a new Garmin Venu 2S, as this popular and excellent smartwatch sells for $250 after scoring a 38 percent discount. You would normally have to pay $400 for this model, making it a very compelling option for those who also want a stylish and elegant smartwatch to wear.