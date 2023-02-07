We start today’s deals with a vast selection of headphones currently on sale at Amazon, starting with the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer that’s now receiving a 13 percent discount. Sony’s latest headphones usually sell for $400, so you can get your hands on one for just $438. These amazing wireless headphones arrive with outstanding audio quality, crystal clear calls, up to 30 hours of non-stop music playback, an ultra-comfortable and lightweight design, multipoint connection for quick switching between devices. Plus, you also get some features that are great for everyday convenience, including Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention mode that will stop your music and let in ambient sound when required.

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need.

Of course, you will also find some interesting savings on the Sony WF-1000XM4, which now sell for $228 after receiving a 19 percent discount, or the more affordable Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for just $68 thanks to a 32 percent discount. However, today’s best Sony deal comes with the Sony MDRXB55AP Wired Extra Bass Earbud Headphones, which are now available for just $28 after receiving a 44 percent discount.

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can check out the latest discounts applied to the TREBLAB Z7 PRO hybrid active noise canceling headphones that now sell for $127 with 21 percent savings, or get the fitness-oriented TREBLAB Z2 which are a more budget-friendly alternative selling for just $70 thanks to a 42 percent discount. And if you want a smaller option, you can also consider going for the Google Pixel Buds Pro for just $150 with $50 savings, or get the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $249, which will get you the same $50 deal.