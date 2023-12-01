Keeping your home clean has never been so easy and affordable, as you can now take a new iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum home for just $159, thanks to an insane 42 percent discount. This is, of course, one of iRobot’s most affordable alternatives, but that doesn’t mean it won’t deliver outstanding performance.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $159 $275 Save $116 Get your home clean without any effort with the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, which is perfect for your carpets, wooden floors, and more. $159 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is perfect for anyone looking to get their place clean without having to get their hands in action. You only need to ask your favorite digital assistant to make your Roomba 694 start with the cleaning process. It will do wonders on your wooden floors, but it will also work great with carpets and hard floors, and it makes the process better with personalized cleaning suggestions, which come thanks to IRobot OS. It also features three-stage cleaning power, which lifts dirt, dust, and debris from your floors, while the Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and hard-to-reach places.

Now, you can also choose to spend a bit more and get your hands on the more powerful and sophisticated iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, which comes with the same great features as the Roomba 694 and then some. It sells for $349 thanks to a $200 price cut, which represents 37 percent in instant savings. This is perfect if you don’t have the time to clean or empty out your trash, as it will do it for you for up to 60 days. It is ideal for pet owners, as it will take care of your pet’s hair in the most efficient and worry-free way.

