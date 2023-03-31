Amazon’s latest offer is an absolute steal, as the company is now letting you pick up a new Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for just $260 after an insane 42 discount. And savings don’t stop there, as you can take one of these smart TVs home starting at just $240.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Getting a new TV may be a difficult task, as there are tons of excellent options for you to choose from. However, we have found a few deals that may help you make a better decision if you’re a little tight on the budget. For instance, you can now purchase Amazon’s most affordable 4-Series smart TVs starting at just $240 with 35 percent savings when you go for the smallest version that packs a 43-inch display.

However, today’s best deal comes with the 50-inch model. This variant is currently listed for $450, but today’s 42 percent discount will get you $190 in instant savings. And if you want a larger display, you can also consider picking up a 55-inch model for $340, which comes with 35 percent savings. Either way, you would get an outstanding new Fire TV with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Digital Plus, a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, support for the best and most popular streaming apps, and more.

And if that’s still not large enough for you, you can also consider checking out the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV that goes for just $600, thanks to a $200 discount. Or check out the latest savings applied to the Hisense U8H smart TV that will also get you some extras.

If you already have a large display on your smart TV but don’t love the OS, you can also consider purchasing a new Fire TV Stick streaming device to give you more. Deals start with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which now sells for $32 after receiving a 36 percent discount. Or get my favorite, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, for $35 with $20 instant savings. And if you want to spend more, you can also consider going for the Fire TV Cube, now for $135, thanks to the latest discount.