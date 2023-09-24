We have excellent news for every audiophile out there, as we have spotted amazing deals on some of the best headphones you can get from beyerdynamic. Savings start with the beyerdynamic Amiron home that’s currently receiving a massive price drop. Indeed, you won’t see savings applied to this or any other of the devices listed here but don’t worry, the savings are there since this model normally sells for $599, and it’s now available for just $399. If you don’t believe us, head over to beyerdynamic’s official website, where you will verify the latest discounts.

beyerdynamic Amiron home $399 $599 Save $200 beyerdynamic's Amiron home high-end stereo headphones are an excellent pair of headphones with an open design and other great features that make them perfect for music lovers $399 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The beyerdynamic Amiron home are an excellent option for those interested in enjoying outstanding audio quality thanks to its wired connectivity that will deliver concert-quality sound combining powerful and precise bass with clear mids and highs, thanks to its 250 ohms impedance. Plus, the open design on the Amiron home headphones will also help them produce a spacious and natural sound you can feel.

Suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, the beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro Studio Headphones are the way to go. They usually sell for $259, but today’s offer will let you pick up a pair for just $169, which means you get to score $90 in instant savings.

And if you want to enjoy a wireless experience with powerful sound, then the beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Copper Hi-Res Bluetooth Headphones are the way to go. These powerful headphones are now available for $599 after receiving a very compelling $300 price drop since they usually sell for $900.