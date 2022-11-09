We have outstanding news for any gamer out there or anyone who wishes to pick up new gaming devices, as there are tons of savings available on gaming PCs, monitors, peripherals, and more.

First on our list, we find the Alienware Aurora R14 VR Ready Gaming PC, which is currently available for $1,649 after receiving a 13 percent discount. This powerful gaming PC comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, 1TB HDD storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, a very effective air-cooling system, and $250 savings. This beast comes ready to play with tons of power to run your favorite games, and the best part is that it comes with more than enough USB ports for you to connect anything you need.

You can also go for a more affordable option, which comes as the Skytech Blaze 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop. This gaming PC comes with a $990 price tag after receiving a 10 percent discount, representing $110 savings. It arrives with an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

A gaming PC is great for those who spend most of their time in the same place, but we know that a busy world also comes with busy people who need to be on the move all the time. That’s why we also included a great gaming PC for those who need to take their gaming on the go. First up, we have the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop. This model comes with a 22 percent discount, leaving it available at $2,743. This model usually sells for $3,500, which means you can save more than $750 on this amazing laptop. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, a 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage space.

However, today’s best gaming deals come with the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset and the HyperX Alloy Origins Core, receiving 40 and 41 percent savings, respectively. Razer’s headset goes for $90 thanks to a $60 discount, while HyperX’s Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboard sells for just $53, which translates to $37 savings.