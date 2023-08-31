We start today’s deals with massive savings on some of the best and most affordable laptops you can get from LG, as the LG gram 16 is now available for just $1,000, thanks to an enormous 41 percent discount. This model normally sells for $1,700, meaning you will score $700 in instant savings. This 2022 model may not be the latest option around, but it’s an excellent choice for anyone interested in a light and powerful laptop, as it was designed to be the perfect business laptop for people who are constantly on the move.

LG’s 2022 version of the gram 16 arrives with tons of power thanks to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space. It also packs a FHD webcam, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and you get tons of options to connect your peripherals, as this model arrives with one Micro SD slot, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0, two USB Type C ports with Thunderbolt 4 technology and a headphone jack.

You will also find interesting savings on the larger LG gram 17, which sells for $1,471 with 30 percent savings. This model normally goes for $2,100, which means that you will score more than $600 in savings, and you will be getting a massive display and a powerful beast with an Intel Core i7 chip, 32GB RAM, and 2TB of internal SSD storage.

If you want a more contemporary option, you can also save on this year’s LG gram Style, which sells for $1,397 with 7 percent savings. This model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a very elegant-looking design.