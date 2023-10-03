We keep on bringing you the best deals available today, and boy, have we found a special one, as you can now score massive savings on a new MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop, which currently sells for $1,389. This powerful laptop typically goes for $2,349, but today’s 41 percent discount will let you pick one up and score $960 in instant savings.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you massive savings on a new MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop, which has become even better thanks to a more budget-friendly price tag. This laptop features a large 17.3-inch UHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and support for Thunderbolt 4. And if that’s not enough to excite you, remember that this laptop also features MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost technology to ensure optimal thermal dissipation. And you can also use this laptop as your gaming station, as it has enough power to run the latest and best games available.

You can also get the smaller MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop on sale today. It won’t get you the same amazing savings that come with the larger model, but at least you don’t get to pay the full retail price. This model comes in at $1,970 after receiving a 27 percent discount. It packs a 15.6-inch UHD OLED 4K display, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and more. Another more portable option comes with the LG gram SuperSlim, which goes for $1,552 with 14 percent savings. This option normally sells for $1,800, so you can easily get more than $240 in instant savings.

You can use these cool savings to pick up Plugable’s new Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 100W Charging, which now sells for $275 thanks to a $15 launch discount coupon. This Thunderbolt-certified docking station has three Thunderbolt ports, support for a single 8K monitor or dual 4K monitors, 2.5G Ethernet speeds, four USB-A ports, and an SD card reader. And while you’re at it, you can also check out the latest savings applied to BenQ’s monitors to complete your battle station.